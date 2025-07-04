Wilmore's Lawnmower Brigade brings a unique Fourth of July tradition

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A small Jessamine County town celebrated Independence Day with a parade featuring a special group that's been entertaining crowds for decades.

The Lawnmower Brigade has been a beloved tradition in Wilmore's Fourth of July parade, where participants push their mowers in choreographed routines down the town's main street.

"It's something you can get away with in a place like Wilmore, you know, it's small town Americana, you know, it's a lot of fun," said Daryl Diddle, who has been marching downtown with the Lawnmower Brigade since the mid-90s.

"All these guys, they don't take themselves too seriously," Diddle said.

The brigade isn't just a random group marching in formation. These men put on a performance, pushing their "dance partners" down the pavement while dressed in patriotic attire.

"I told people you need coordination a little bit, you need a lawn mower, and you need a good sense of humor," Diddle said.

"When you step back and think about it, 30 guys pushing lawn mowers down the street, doing band maneuvers. That's kind of strange, but something brings it all together and makes it uniquely Wilmore," Diddle added.

"You have to be a little bit of a showman, I guess," he added.

Lloyd Zimmerman, a Navy veteran who first attended the parade in the 70s, has been a fan of the brigade for decades.

"They are dedicated to doing it, they are drawing some young people in. Started with a bunch of old men," Zimmerman said.

"It's about fun. It's about being free and doing whatever you want to do," he added.

The brigade is expanding its reach beyond Wilmore. This November, they'll be taking their talents to Maysville for the Veterans Day parade.

"We're grateful to God for the freedom that we have," Diddle said.

