Wilson Downing Drive to be closed until the end of July for roundabout construction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Wilson Downing Drive is closed to through traffic from Tates Creek Road to Camelot Drive starting Monday, July 6 as crews begin work on a roundabout construction project.

Drivers are advised to use Tates Creek Road, Camelot Drive, and Laredo Drive as detour routes. Wilson Downing Drive is set to reopen to through traffic on July 31.

City of Lexington

The project includes the first residential mini roundabout in the city. Crews will convert the four-way stop at Belleau Wood and Walden drives into the new roundabout, which will feature crosswalks and small raised refuge islands.

