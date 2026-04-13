Winchester celebrates Clark County basketball teams with parade after historic dual state championships

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX18) — Hundreds of people filled the streets of Winchester to celebrate the Clark County girls and boys high school basketball teams with a parade after both won state championships.

This marks the first time since 1928 that both the boys and girls basketball teams in Kentucky won their Sweet 16 games in the same year.

The girls high school basketball team defeated the Assumption Rockets 48 to 43. The boys high school basketball team also won, defeating St. Xavier 58 to 50.

"We’re here to support our teams. They both did an amazing job this year. We attended most games. Home and away, and then of course the district, regional, and championship games at Rupp Arena we didn’t miss a single one," Jennifer Winburn said.

"I’m very proud of Clark County for coming out to support these teams. They worked really hard all season to get these championships. So it does my heart good to see all these people to show up and show support," Beth Smith said.

A speaker on behalf of Gov. Andy Beshear attended the parade to dedicate a day for both of the teams.

"These are outstanding young men and women. Who have gone above and beyond to represent this community, and to represent this community in a really, really proud way," the speaker said.

There was also a Senate resolution presented for the women's team. Many parents said seeing the girls bounce back from last year shows their dedication.

"It’s part of what Clark County is. We’re both graduates. We both used to work for the school system, and it’s just what we do," Winburn said.

"You always hear about the bad stuff. So having everyone out here today to show them that we’re proud of them. That we’re proud of GRC as a whole. We’re proud of Clark County as a community. It’s just what needs to be done," Winburn said.