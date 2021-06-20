Winchester celebrates Juneteenth with festival at Heritage Park

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Communities across the nation celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden signed legislation to make the day a federal holiday on Thursday.

The Winchester Black History and Heritage Committee hosted a Juneteenth festival at Heritage Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“It symbolizes that regardless of what our ancestors went through with slavery that we are free and we are free to be whatever we want to be and we just need to celebrate that freedom,” said committee member Narcissus Burnam.

Dozens of people made their way to Heritage Park for the Juneteenth festival.

Barbara Owings said it was important for her to celebrate the day and honor her ancestor’s history.

“Because I’m proud of who I am and what God made me. I’m proud of all the people that paved the way for me to be here where I am today. That’s why I’m celebrating,” Owings said.

Winchester’s Juneteenth festival featured music, food, and local vendors.

Jacquetta Hudson, the vice-president of the Black History and Heritage Committee, said the festival served both as a celebration and a way to educate more people about why Juneteenth is significant.

“We still have a long way to go and the more we bring events and celebrations out like this, the more we learn,” Hudson said.