Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Winchester Community Holds Candlelight Vigil for Charlie Kirk

Winchester community holds candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk
LEX18 News
Winchester community holds candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk
Posted

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX18) — On Sunday night, the Winchester community came together to honor the life of Charlie Kirk with a candlelight vigil.

The event began at 7:30 p.m. on Depot Street in Winchester, where friends, family, and supporters gathered to share memories, offer prayers, and pay their respects.

Dozen's of people filled the street with candles, lighting the way, and speakers shared messages to the crowd.

Organizers said the vigil was not only a time to grieve, but also a moment to celebrate Kirk’s life and the impact he had on those around him.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18