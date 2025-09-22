Winchester community holds candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX18) — On Sunday night, the Winchester community came together to honor the life of Charlie Kirk with a candlelight vigil.

The event began at 7:30 p.m. on Depot Street in Winchester, where friends, family, and supporters gathered to share memories, offer prayers, and pay their respects.

Dozen's of people filled the street with candles, lighting the way, and speakers shared messages to the crowd.

Organizers said the vigil was not only a time to grieve, but also a moment to celebrate Kirk’s life and the impact he had on those around him.