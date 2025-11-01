Winchester first responders join in the Halloween fun, reminding kids they're "the good guys"

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders traded their uniforms for costumes Thursday night, joining hundreds of families for the city's annual Halloween Mania event in downtown Winchester.

The Halloween celebration, which closes several downtown blocks to traffic, provides children with a safe environment to trick-or-treat while allowing police and fire departments to connect with the community in a positive setting.

"Allows the kids to come down here in a safe environment where there's not cars speeding around them," said Chief Travis Thompson of the Winchester Police Department.

For first responders, the event offers a chance to show their friendlier side to children who might otherwise only see them during emergencies.

"When we kind of show behind the mask and everything, and we're just normal people, it makes it a lot less scary. If something does happen that's bad, it makes it that we're the good guys," said Lieutenant Heith Castle of the Winchester Fire Department.

The annual event transforms intimidating figures into approachable community members.

"(It's) fun to interact with the kids again, in an environment where nobody's in trouble and nobody's doing anything wrong. It makes them feel safe," Thompson said.

Resident Dillon Darby appreciated seeing first responders in a different light.

"I know from personal experience that sometimes it's been scary when those people do show up, and it is beneficial to have them out here so that kids, young, old, can see them as something more than just that guy that shows up on the worst day. They're community leaders," Darby said.

The Winchester Police Department brought out Cell Phone Sally, their dispatch center mascot, who teaches children about 911 etiquette and emergency safety. Meanwhile, the fire department featured Sparky, their mascot, who educates kids about fire safety.

"They won't come up to you in a uniform. But really, seeing a big cuddly dog is definitely something that makes it more approachable," Castle said.

Darby noted the importance of seeing first responders during positive community moments, not just during emergencies.

"Obviously you don't want the fire department showing up to your house if something's going on. Obviously it's very wrong, but having them out here and being a part of the community and showing people that it's not just on your worst day, they'll be there for your best days as well," Darby said.