Winchester identifies fertilizer plant as source of community-wide odor complaints

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Winchester has identified the source of an unusual odor that prompted multiple complaints from residents throughout the community.

City departments received several reports of an unusual smell, particularly in the Hill Street area, officials reported. In response, multiple departments conducted assessments to ensure there was no immediate safety concern.

A spot check by the Winchester Fire Marshal at a nearby fertilizer plant determined that a new product being used at the facility was the source of the odor. According to Winchester Fire, the product is an organic substance similar to tree sap that produced the reported smell.

Officials confirm the product was not burned at any time. The company has since discontinued use of the product, and conditions are expected to improve.

Before the Fire Marshal's inspection, the Winchester Fire Department conducted a walk-through of the area using gas monitoring equipment, which detected no leaks, city officials noted. Columbia Gas was also contacted and performed pressure testing at its transfer station, including all connected valves. All readings were within normal operating ranges.

As an additional precaution, Winchester Police officers responded to the area with cadaver dogs as part of the investigation. No findings were detected.

"The City of Winchester remains committed to safeguarding the community. All relevant departments will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed," a release from the city read.