Winchester Police Department collecting food for children during fall break

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Police Department and Clark County Public Schools are teaming up to help feed children during fall break for the first time, and inside the police department, the supplies are piling up.

The department is collecting everything from canned soups to peanut butter, cereal, and more—anything that can keep students from going hungry, and they need help.

"A week is a long time not to have something at your house to eat," said Clark County Family Resource Coordinator Kasey Davis.

Winchester Police Department Chief of Police James Hall says, "There are a lot of kids out there who don't have the supplies and food that they need."

Chief Hall adds that about 500 kids from eight Clark County schools will need food to get through the fall break.

Anyone can help by dropping off kid-friendly, non-perishable food items at the Winchester Police Department, such as canned meals, which are especially needed.

"Everyone in Clark County is so supportive, but to have something this specific come to us," said Michelle Mitchell. "That's laid on someone's heart is especially gratifying for us."

The deadline is September 27, and WPD will post updates on Facebook about what supplies they need.

For more information, visit the police department's Facebook page by clicking here.