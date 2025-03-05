Wind damage devastates homeowner in Pulaski County

PULASKI CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County resident Linda Crowley faced a terrifying ordeal last night as powerful wind gusts reached up to 50 miles per hour, causing significant damage to her property. Crowley, who has called the trailer home for nearly 30 years, described the chaos as "everything was blowing off the walls, and crashing. It was unreal, it was terrifying."

The storm left Crowley reeling, as she found many of her valuables scattered across her front yard and beyond. "I can't believe I've been here ever since '96 in this trailer and for it to be totally gone, you know,” she said, reflecting on the sudden loss.

During the storm, Crowley feared for her life. "I just didn't think I was gonna make it out alive," she recounted. While she was crawling through her front door, waiting for emergency responders to arrive, she was struck on the head by a piece of wood. “The wind was just so fierce, even the walls on the inside were just moving,” she added.

In the aftermath, Crowley has been surrounded by a supportive community. Neighbors and even strangers have banded together to help her put a tarp on what remains of her roof. “I appreciate all the help and yeah, we are close. Everyone's close around here,” she said.

Tim Turner, a Texas native who happened to be in the area, was among those who lent a hand. Although he did not know Crowley personally, he felt compelled to assist her. "It means the world to me because I'm showing the love of Jesus Christ to somebody else, just like he showed me,” Turner shared. He added, “I think that if everyone would stop and go help your neighbor, the world would be a different place. This is what we do. It's how we survive.”

Turner quickly grabbed his staple gun and set to work, demonstrating the spirit of community and kindness that can emerge even in the face of disaster. "I live through and I praise God for that. God's been good to me," he remarked.