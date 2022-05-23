Windstream breaks ground on new regional headquarters in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leaders broke ground Monday in Fayette County on a new regional headquarters for Windstream.

Windstream says it has invested more than $211 million to expand fiber broadband access across Kentucky, giving more than 120,000 homes and businesses access to gig speeds.

This is important because Kentucky has really been working to improve broadband in the state.

Leaders says internet is not only the future but it is the present. So everyone in Kentucky needs access to strong internet and COVID-19 showed just how important all of this is.

Ashli Watts with the Chamber of Commerce recalled having to work from home with two kids who had to do virtual learning and a husband who worked virtually.

She said they struggled splitting their internet connection among the four of them.

"We all know the drill, right? We all four could not be on Zoom at the same time. So we had to take shifts. Sometimes one of us had to go work in our car or on our cellphone. And I think that kind of woke us up to the importance of connectivit," said Watts.

When this warehouse is done it will house 160 employees.

The 30,000 square-foot facility is located at 920 Citation Boulevard.