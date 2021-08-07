Wine, food, fun, and fireworks

The Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest returned to Jessamine County this weekend.

This is the first time the event has happened since the start of the pandemic.

The festival showcases local wineries, vineyards, vendors, and even some breweries across Kentucky.

The Chamber of Commerce director says it's a great way to get out and enjoy other people's company.

"It's so nice you know. I think like everybody else you just got tired of but you literally couldn't go anywhere you couldn't do anything and it's like hey we are finally back to where we can actually see people. You can actually be around each other," said Ronda May, the Chamber's director.

There are fireworks happening after sundown, and the event wraps up at 9:00 Saturday night.