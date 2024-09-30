Winner of 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Big Brown, set to enjoy retirement at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Thoroughbred retirement farm, Old Friends, has announced that the winner of the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Big Brown, is retiring at the farm.

Big Brown is a 19-year-old bay stallion who arrived at the farm on Friday.

John Nicholson, President and CEO of Old Friends, said, “We are excited beyond measure to welcome Big Brown as an honored member of the Old Friends family.” He added, “We are deeply grateful to Andy Cohen and all of Big Brown’s connections for choosing to share this great horse with racing fans everywhere. I know his legions of fans will love having the chance to visit him throughout the year. Big Brown will be an awesome ambassador, not only for Old Friends, but for the sport of Thoroughbred Racing.”

Andy Cohen, Managing Partner of the Big Brown Syndicate, said, “After visiting Old Friends and getting to know John Nicholson and Michael Blowen I couldn't be more comfortable knowing Big Brown will get the love and care he deserves at Old Friends where the horse is the boss.”

Big Brown is now the fifth Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner to retire at Old Friends farm.

The others are Silver Charm, War Emblem, Charismatic, and I'll Have Another.

The farm will be hosting Big Brown's Barn Bash on Friday, Oct. 18. The event will consist of an array of activities and a chance to meet Big Brown. A release from Old Friends says more information about the event will be coming soon.