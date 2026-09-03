Winning Millionaire for Life ticket worth $100,000 a year sold in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX News) — A Kentucky Lottery player is holding a ticket worth $100,000 a year for life after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night's Millionaire for Life drawing.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Harrodsburg Marathon, located at 620 S. College St. in Harrodsburg.

The ticket won the game's second-tier prize of $100,000 annually for life by matching all five white balls. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 23, 43, 46 and 53. The Millionaire Ball was 3.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, this is the second $100,000-a-year-for-life winner in Kentucky since the multi-state game launched in February. The first winning ticket was purchased by a Bowling Green woman ahead of the May 11 drawing.

The winner must claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, located at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. Lottery officials ask winners to call 1-877-789-4532 to schedule an appointment before claiming their prize.

Millionaire for Life drawings are held nightly at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. The game's top prize is $1 million a year for life.

