WinStar Farm: Improbable euthanized after suffering ataxia

WinStar Farm says stallion Improbable was euthanized late Saturday night at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital.

According to an announcement, the eight-year-old horse suffered from ataxia Saturday morning. In a statement, the farm said Improbable was responding well to treatment but fell when he went to lie down in the stall. He broke his right tibia, which could not be repaired.

“These horses are our life, and we work every day to take care of them the best way we know how,” said Dr. Natanya Nieman, general manager and resident veterinarian at WinStar. “The whole team is reeling. Improbable gave us many great moments to share with our partners, our team, and the whole racing community. It is tragic.”

Improbable was a son of City Zip and considered a rare talent. He was the Eclipse Champion Older Male of 2020.

The farm said:

"Undefeated at two, Improbable was a five-length winner of the 2018 Los Alamitos Futurity (G1), getting 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.18, the fastest time of that race in over a decade. A stakes winner each season from two to four, Improbable concluded his stellar career with a runner-up finish in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) in 2020. All told, he won seven starts, six of them stakes, and earned $2,729,520 for owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, and SF Racing."

According to WinStar, Improbable was bred in Kentucky by St. George Farm and G. Watts Humphrey, Jr. He was bred to 329 mares in his first two books and is represented by his initial crop of two-year-olds this year.