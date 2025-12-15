Winter weather and rising costs push more people to Winchester shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As temperatures drop, the Beacon of Hope Emergency Shelter in Winchester is experiencing increased demand, driven by both the weather and the growing number of people struggling with economic uncertainty.

The shelter, which typically houses 60 to 80 people, has seen a gradual increase in residents coming and going as more working-class families find themselves unable to afford necessities.

"We see people coming in now that we normally wouldn't see coming in, working-class families," said Tammy Goldy, who works with the shelter. "Like they're faced with the decision of, am I going to pay my bills or am I going to provide food for my family and my children?"

Goldy believes no person should have to make such decisions, which is why they're dedicated to providing support and resources to help residents get back on their feet.

"At the Beacon, we want to be a good memory, to encourage them to do better for themselves." Goldy said, "They don't have to be stuck here. There is a better life waiting for them."

She is speaking from personal experience, having once been homeless herself. She now uses her story to connect with current residents and provide hope for their futures.

"When they hear that you have struggled with some of the same things that they're struggling with, they listen to the words that you say." Goldy said.

The shelter focuses on providing the basic needs and teaching responsibility.

"Everybody deserves to have hygiene items. Everybody deserves to be able to take a shower and brush their teeth," Goldy said.

"A lot of our residents, they don't know basic life skills. So we try to teach them the basic life skills of cleaning, of cooking, of doing your laundry. They have chores that they do here. That's another reason why the donations are so important," she said.

During the holiday season, the shelter's Angel Tree program allows residents to create wish lists. Community members can then select ornaments from the tree and fulfill those wishes, bringing Christmas joy to those in need.

"It gives them a sense of belonging, a sense of home, like when they're down and sad, they miss their loved ones and their families, and it just kind of gives them that extra encouragement that they need to look forward to something on Christmas Day," Goldy said.

"It's like, wow, somebody else is thinking about me, and they don't even know me," said Devland Banks, another shelter worker.

The shelter continues to rely on community donations to meet the growing demand for services, especially as economic pressures force more families to seek assistance.

"We need encouragement in the world, we need each other," Goldy said.

If people would like to participate in participating in the Angel Tree program, visit their Facebook page, if they want to donate for food, hygiene or cleaning supplies, click here.

