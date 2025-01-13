Winter weather last week still isn’t enough to keep UK students out of the classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The start of the semester started as planned today at the University of Kentucky.

The school’s facilities management team worked 12-hour shifts for the past week to make sure campus was in a condition where they felt safe to welcome students.

Students like Kiara Gaines say they being back on campus isn’t a bad thing.

“It’s not that bad, I can’t lie; I kind of missed having a routine because I was off school for a minute. So, I don’t really mind it.”

The Communications major says the school did a good job of getting most slick spots off the road.

“To be fair, campus is pretty clean. It’s really not that bad,” she added. “I would not say that people aren’t upset about like how the campus looks, its more just like getting on to campus.”

“They did good. I feel like I can walk without slipping so that’s okay,” added Psychology major Jasey Scearsman.

The school says over 100 people from the campus community were involved in getting the campus in tip-top shape.

"I feel like the sidewalks are fine; it's just the snow looks so brown and gross, so it's just kinda like, ew. But it's okay because they did good," Scearsman added.

The University will continue to treat its roadways to ensure commuters and faculty have no issues getting to campus either.