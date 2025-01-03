Winter weather vehicle checklist

(LEX 18) — Kentucky will soon experience its first major weather event of the winter. LEX 18 StormTrackers are calling for snow followed by sleet and freezing rain.
With the incoming winter weather, AAA reminds drivers to stock their vehicles with the following items:
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Ice scraper with brush
- Jumper cables
- Gloves, hats, and blankets—enough for everyone who may ride in your car
- First-aid kit
- Snow shovel
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Drinking water – fill halfway to prevent from freezing
- Non-perishable snacks (energy or granola bars)
- Extra clothes
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
Additionally, AAA advises drivers to have their batteries tested and antifreeze levels examined, along with general car maintenance.
