Winter weather vehicle checklist

(LEX 18) — Kentucky will soon experience its first major weather event of the winter. LEX 18 StormTrackers are calling for snow followed by sleet and freezing rain.

With the incoming winter weather, AAA reminds drivers to stock their vehicles with the following items:



Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Ice scraper with brush

Jumper cables

Gloves, hats, and blankets—enough for everyone who may ride in your car

First-aid kit

Snow shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Drinking water – fill halfway to prevent from freezing

Non-perishable snacks (energy or granola bars)

Extra clothes

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Additionally, AAA advises drivers to have their batteries tested and antifreeze levels examined, along with general car maintenance.

Stay up to date on the weather this winter by downloading the StormTracker Weather App.