Wisconsin snowplow crew travels to Lexington to help clear snow-covered roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A group of snowplow operators from Wisconsin made the long journey south to help Lexington prepare for this weekend's brutal winter storm, bringing much-needed equipment.

Andrew Smith, who owns BRT Services in Wisconsin, and Cameron Kossow, an employee of his, left Friday morning with ten snow plows in tow, ready to volunteer their services free of charge.

"I got a call from a good buddy down here, and he said you guys are in need. You guys obviously don't have the equipment, like we do up in Wisconsin. So [I] called my good buddy Andy, that I work for, and said lets send some trucks down. And here we are," Kossow said.

The Wisconsin crew plans to work around the clock throughout the weekend, focusing on keeping commercial properties and churches clear of heavy snow accumulation.

"Just to keep everything safe, because these businesses have to stay open," Kossow said.

"It's something that was on a bucket list, something that we do, and help out people down here. And it's something that we do up in Wisconsin, so down here it should be pretty simple for us," Smith said.

The crew is preparing for an intense few days of work ahead of the storm's arrival.

"Get some rest tonight. Just plan on not sleeping for two to three days, and keep the lots clear and keep everything safe for everybody in the community here," Kossow said.

Drawing from their extensive experience with harsh winter weather in Wisconsin, both men offered safety advice for Lexington residents facing the upcoming storm.

"Take it slow. Let us do our job when we're out there. If you don't have to go anywhere, don't go anywhere. And if you see people in the parking lot with flashing lights working, don't go behind them. Make sure they see you... Try to travel behind someone," they said.