Witches Day Out event helps small businesses in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX News) — The annual 'Witches Day Out' festival brought festive costumes, live music, food vendors, and crafts to Cynthiana, drawing a crowd eager to immerse themselves in the theme.

"I love the vendors out here. There are so many. Like, I've been to other festivals. There aren't as many vendors. The people are very nice, and yeah, it's a good vibe," attendee Kimber Tims said.

Tims also spoke to the tight-knit feel of the community the event reflects.

"I like it. It's a good community. It's really small. Like the bowling alley. That's where we come here a lot for bowling; we do," Tims said.

The event featured a wide range of participants, from handmade artisan vendors to nonprofit organizations.

"So we have handmade artisans, we have stone vendors. We have some metaphysical readers, as well as just some nonprofits like Advent Church with their pride support group. We have a couple other nonprofits as well," Karlie Knoch said.

The special needs support group of Harrison County and the Central Kentucky Messaging Association also participated, with the latter donating candy to children at the event.

"The special needs support group of Harrison County has been here, and then we also have had Central Kentucky Messaging Association here donating a bunch of candy to the kids," Knoch said.

For downtown businesses, organizers say the festival carries significant financial weight well beyond the day itself.

"The things that we do here today often help carry over these small-town businesses, um, to help pay their bills going into even January and February," Carla Fortner said.

Knoch reflected on what the event means for the small businesses and volunteers who make it possible.

"To be able to give an opportunity for the small businesses to get their names out and grow and make some money to where they can thrive in their personal lives has been something so admirable that I can't believe our small committee and our wonderful, wonderful volunteers have been able to pull off and put together today," Knoch said.