With a Trump endorsement, Andy Barr wins Kentucky Republican Senate primary

(LEX 18) — 6th District Congressman Andy Barr is the projected winner of the Republican Senate primary in Kentucky. He will now face former state representative Charles Booker in November.

Barr defeated former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the primary. Barr ran with an endorsement from President Trump, while Cameron focused on his Christian faith during the campaign.

"To every Kentuckian who supported our campaign and to President Trump for trust and confidence, thank you," Barr said on social media. "I'm ready to deliver a major victory for common sense in November and go to work for our Commonwealth as the next U.S. Senator. I want to thank Daniel Cameron for a spirited campaign."

Barr was first elected to his congressional district in 2012.

The November winner will take over for longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is stepping down in a significant generational shift for Republicans.