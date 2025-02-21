With river levels falling, Kentucky river communities assess damage

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As river levels begin to recede, business owners along the Kentucky River are assessing the damage caused by last weekend's devastating floods.

"It's always stressful," said Karl Crase, owner of the Hall's on the River restaurant. "You don’t want to see anything that you own flood and property that you own get destroyed. It's not pleasant."

This isn't the first time Crase has faced a flooding crisis. Hall's on the River has a history of dealing with high water due to its location.

This storm brought about eight feet of flooding, but Crase notes it was nothing compared to the damage from the 2021 storm.

"Mother Nature gives, and she takes away, you know," Crase said. "It's fascinating to me how we get beautiful days and then we get more challenging days, and you have to be able to roll with it. I mean, it's a good metaphor for life."

Despite the damage, Crase remains optimistic. He recalls that the floodwaters did not reach the second floor of his establishment this time.

"Honestly, with this flood, I was thrilled because it wasn't on the second floor," he said.

As he shifts his focus to recovery, Crase aims to reopen the restaurant in time for the upcoming weekend.

He credits his Clark County team for their unwavering support.

"One of the things about floods is it really brings our community together," he said. "The fire department's gonna help work with us to get the mud off of the parking lots. We've had people come by and offer food and water, so we’re much blessed in that regard."

