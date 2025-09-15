Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue responds to SOS Alert from Apple Dispatch Center for lost hikers

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports that on Sunday afternoon, they responded to an SOS Alert from an Apple Dispatch Center for two hikers who were lost on Osborne Bend Trail.

According to officials, a set of coordinates was provided, and the hikers were advised to stay at the location.

Officials say that a team was dispatched, and after hiking around 4 miles, the group was not located at the coordinates.

According to officials, the two hikers decided to continue traveling in the opposite direction from where the rescue team was hiking. After making contact with the rescue team, they ultimately "self-rescued."

Officials say that although the two hikers made it out on their own, the rescue team spent many hours hiking over eight miles in very rugged terrain.

In a Facebook post, officials highlight that if you call for assistance, please follow the directions provided by them, as the hikers not staying where they were caused a tie-up in valuable resources for several hours.