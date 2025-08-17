Wolfe County rescuers save lost hikers, dog suffering from heat exhaustion

(LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a call Wednesday evening for two lost hikers and their dog who were suffering from heat exhaustion.

The rescue team received the call around 5:30 p.m. and used a locator link that pinned the hikers near the Swift Camp Creek and Wildcat Trail intersection.

According to the search and rescue team, the hikers had missed a turn on Rock Bridge Trail and ended up on a much more difficult route.

When rescuers reached them, both hikers were suffering from heat exhaustion. Their dog was so exhausted that crew members had to carry the animal out of the wilderness.

All three are now safe and in good condition.

Officials remind hikers to stay hydrated and to rest if heat exhaustion sets in, noting that these precautions are important for both people and pets.