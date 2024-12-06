Wolfe County Residents voice concern over water quality

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are widespread complaints about water quality in Wolfe County. In a recent statement, the City of Campton says it is aware of brown and discolored water in its system, and they're working with engineers to solve the issue. Multiple people who live in the area have reached out to LEX 18, voicing their concerns.

"We've called several times on the water," Sonya Belt said.

Belt called LEX 18 Friday afternoon, frustrated, considering it a dire situation that needs to be addressed quickly.

"The water is just nasty. You don't want to go anywhere in this area," Belt noted.

Sending LEX 18 pictures from her home, Belt said she currently doesn't have water, but when it's on, she doesn't know if she wants it.

"This is the water that's feeding the schools, as well, and I don't know if they've asked them to carry water bottles or if they have water fountains," Belt added.

More of the City of Campton's statement reads in part, "We want everyone to know that we have explored every avenue to rectify the issue and will continue to work to resolve it."

Meanwhile, plenty of residents are voicing concern that the city's post confirmed it flushed basically the entire system only to see dingy water in all areas.

"They're cooking with this. This is the water people cook with. This is our restaurants cooking down here with this type of water. I don't want to go to a restaurant here. There's several issues this county has to take care of. One is their water system, two is their septic system," Belt said.

Campton is scheduling water holding tanks to be manually cleaned, planning to put out a schedule as they will have to be drained for sufficient cleaning.

Two other residents LEX 18 spoke with Friday wanted to remain anonymous. They told us they're having similar problems at their homes dealing with dingy water.

Campton Mayor Kathi May declined LEX18's interview request Friday morning, but the city is urging anyone with water issues to report them to their office.

Executive Director of Office Communication Robin Hartman, through the Energy and Environment Cabinet for Team Kentucky, emailed this response to LEX 18: