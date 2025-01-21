Wolfe County Schools on 10th day of NTI, reaching NTI Day limit

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County is one of the districts reaching its limit on NTI days for the year, as of Tuesday after battling snow, ice and frigid temperatures in recent weeks.

"It's been really challenging," Greg Creech said.

It's been challenging enough that Wolfe County has used all ten of its NTI days.

"We really, really put our students first, their safety and their well being. We try to bring our staff in and feed our kids as often as we can while they're off," Creech added.

Although it's non-traditional instruction for the time being, Creech tells me Wolfe County's school district has a strong ability to adjust.

"Wolfe County kind of invented NTI so to speak. We were one of the first ones to do it in the state of Kentucky, so this is not new to us," Creech noted.

A major issue in getting students back to school in person is the number of students who live near gravel roads, which is a big challenge for bus drivers.

"It's really hard for us to get our buses out to these kids at this time," Creech said.

With a high school enrollment of 360, Creech is putting it in perspective how attendance is impacted by gravel roads.

"If we tried to have school without those gravel roads, we'd be down at least 75% attendance I would think," Creech noted.

While Creech doesn't want to speak for the superintendent, discussions could take place to modify the schedule for the rest of the school year. It's something Wolfe County has implemented in the past due to the amount of NTI in Wolfe County.

"We start adjusting our calendar, maybe spring break, days on the end," Creech said.

Wolfe County's spring break is set for the first week of April, with the end of the school year slated for early May.