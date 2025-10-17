Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wolfe County Search and Rescue responds to climbing accident at Muir Valley

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team
(LEX 18) — Members of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team had a busy start to the weekend at Muir Valley.

The team is supporting the Adaptive Climbers Festival over the next three days. Crews are transporting participants to climbing areas using the team's UTV.

However, this morning the team also responded to an unrelated climbing accident. A climber suffered a shoulder dislocation and needed medical attention.

Four team members, who are also wilderness first responders, treated the injured climber. The climber is doing fine and wants to get back on the rocks.

