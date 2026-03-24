Wolfe County Search & Rescue crews carry injured hiker from Rock Bridge trail

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue crews reportedly carried to safety an injured woman who was hiking on the Rock Bridge trail Monday.

Nine team members responded to a 911 call to rescue a woman who suffered a knee injury while hiking with her family, officials detailed.

A team emergency medical technician assessed the hiker and determined she needed to be carried out.

Rescue crews secured the woman in a Stokes basket on top of Rock Bridge and lowered her to the trail. They then carried her three-fourths of a mile to the trailhead.

The hiker was placed into her family's personal vehicle to be transported to a hospital for further care.