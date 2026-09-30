Woman accused of driving into Lexington crowd asks court to restore driving privileges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A woman accused of driving into a crowd of pedestrians in downtown Lexington earlier this year is asking a judge to restore her driving privileges and modify her bond conditions while her criminal case remains pending.

Kaydence Abbigail Carpenter, 21, of Frankfort, has filed a motion in Fayette Circuit Court seeking to vacate a pretrial driver's license suspension and remove a bond condition that prohibits her from driving. The request is scheduled to be heard before Judge Julie Muth Goodman at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to the motion, Carpenter's license was suspended following her March 23 arraignment on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Her attorney argues that she has now served more than six months under the pretrial suspension, which the filing says exceeds the maximum license suspension authorized upon conviction for a first-offense DUI. The defense is also asking the court to amend Carpenter's bond conditions to allow her to drive. The motion states she is dealing with medical issues, lives alone and needs transportation to medical appointments and other healthcare visits. The filing further states those medical issues generally preclude her from using alcohol or drugs.

Carpenter was arrested after a March 22 incident near Short and Mill streets in downtown Lexington. Police alleged she drove a Tesla over a curb and into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring four people. Investigators said video showed people surrounding her vehicle before it accelerated into the crowd and then traveled the wrong way on a one-way street.

A Fayette County grand jury later indicted Carpenter on four counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of a fictitious operator's license.

The case attracted widespread attention after videos of the incident circulated online and prosecutors pursued felony assault charges stemming from the injuries suffered by four pedestrians.

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on Carpenter's request to lift the license suspension and modify her bond conditions while the criminal case proceeds. Prosecutors will have an opportunity to respond to the motion before the court rules.