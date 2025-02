LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested after an infant was found dead at a Lexington residence.

Lexington Police report that 29-year-old Luz Jessica Gonzalez-Estrella was arrested on February 5 after arriving to a hospital with postpartum complications.

An infant was later found dead at a home on Darley Drive.

According to police, Gonzalez-Estrella is the mother of the infant.

The infant's cause of death has yet to be released.