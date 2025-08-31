Woman arrested, charged in connection with infant's death in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant that occurred on Park Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police report that Laken Snelling was arrested Saturday and charged with "Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Concealing the Birth of an Infant." Snelling is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that Snelling is the infant's mother.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched for an unresponsive infant at a home in the 400 block of Park Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an infant who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release from the LPD says that the Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the infant's cause of death.