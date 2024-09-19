Woman attacked at red light in Lexington speaks in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Back in August, Kasey Dickens was sitting at a red light in Lexington when she says she was attacked through her car window.

She was left with several injuries, including a broken nose and concussion.

Thursday, she faced her alleged attacker in court for the first time since the incident.

"I no longer have peace or security in my hometown that I did before this inconceivable act of hate and violence," says Dickens as she addresses the court.

It's been exactly one month since Dickens says she was attacked while stopped at a red light on South Limestone.

"I had bilateral fractures in my nose. My septum is deviated, which means he punched me so hard in the face that he displaced my septum. I was unable to breathe."

While Kasey says she is healing physically and mentally, she is also trying to find faith and trust in people again.

"I don't have sympathy for somebody who violently attacks somebody. He sucker punched me in the face multiple times with a closed fist."

The alleged attacker, Darrell Jason Blankenship, has been charged with second-degree assault and menacing.

Thursday morning, Blankenship faced a judge for a preliminary hearing.

"I believe forgiveness is saying yes you as a human deserve forgiveness, but your actions, you need to be held accountable for them," says Dickens.

The defense did ask for a 10% bond. However, the judge kept Blankenship's bond at $20,000.

The case will now be heard by a grand jury.

