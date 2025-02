HART COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 35-year-old woman and her 7-year-old child have died in Hart County after entering flooded waters.

The Hart County coroner confirmed that the two were in a vehicle Saturday night as the vehicle became submerged on Campground Road near Priceville Road at the bridge along Bacon Creek.

The mother was retrieved Sunday afternoon a little before 1 p.m.

The identities of the two have not been released.