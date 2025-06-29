Woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Allen County, KSP reports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman has died following a collision at an Allen County intersection Saturday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to a release, KSP responded to the crash at Clare Road and Franklin Road just after 6 a.m. after being contacted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 72-year-old Carolyn Brandon from Franklin was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound on Clare Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Franklin Road. That is when Brandon's vehicle entered the path of a westbound 2020 Toyota Camry driven by 26-year-old Brendan Ploughe from Scottsville.

Brandon was taken to Franklin Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, the release states.

A passenger in Brandon's vehicle, Jonathan Blackman, was taken to Greenview Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while Ploughe was transported to Bowling Green Medical Center and was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.