Woman dies after her motorcycle strikes a rock embankment on Interstate 64 in Bath County

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 60-year-old Mount Sterling woman died Sunday morning after her motorcycle left the roadway and struck a rock embankment on Interstate 64 in Bath County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP detailed that a woman, identified as Barbara Smith, was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound near mile marker 119 when the crash occurred around 11 a.m.

Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

Bath County Fire and EMS and the Bath County Sheriff’s Department assisted state police at the crash site. Trooper Tanner Tout is continuing to investigate the collision.

