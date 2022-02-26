Woman dies in Rockcastle County car crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a woman was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon.

It happened in Rockcastle County on Dysart Way and Old Somerset Road.

KSP said a preliminary investigation shows that 45-year-old Stacy N. Day was driving on Dysart when she lost control of her car, crossed the center line, and crashed into 72-year-old Mary A. Durham of Mount Vernon.

Durham was extricated from her car and was transported to Rockcastle Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to KSP.

Day and Durham's passenger, Devin J. Miller, were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP is investigating the crash.

