Woman found dead in Laurel County house fire under investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County deputies are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was found dead in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to a home off Cassidy Road, about nine miles southwest of London, around 2:30 p.m.

Inside the home, detectives discovered the body of Debra Kay Moore.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The home was badly damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire and Moore's death remains under investigation.