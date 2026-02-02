Woman found dead in Richmond parking lot amid deadly Kentucky cold snap

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 69-year-old woman was found dead in a very icy area of a parking lot in Richmond on Monday morning, according to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

The woman was reportedly found lying between two vehicles with her keys in hand and her pocketbook at the rear of her vehicle, suggesting she had come outside to get something from or get into her car when she fell, Cornelison added.

Cornelison reported that the patient had obviously been in the weather for some time.

The coroner noted the area was very icy and the woman's body temperature was extremely cold when she was discovered. However, he said he does not know the exact timeframe of how long she had been outside.

Cornelison is holding off on an official ruling until the medical examiner can make an official determination on the cause of death.