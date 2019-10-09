Woman gives birth after heart transplant

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Alisha Emerson is recovering at home today after childbirth, like any mom she's tired, but very thankful. "He's an amazing baby, all he does is eat and sleep," she says.

But this feat is even more remarkable, since Alisha underwent a heart transplant in 2014. She was diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy in 2011, and was later put on a long list of recipients for a heart transplant.

Her prayers were answered on Valentines Day, 2014. She received her heart from Blake Adkins, he was only 21-years-old at the time, and died from a brain aneurysm. Alisha remains close to Blake's mother Donna, and she is overjoyed that her son lives on through Alisha, and now her son, Collings, too.

"She was so excited because her son was not only able to keep me alive, but he was also to keep my baby alive as well," said Emerson. "I mean my heart, his heart, beats for two."

Alisha says her family is now complete. She married her husband Bradley a year ago, and her family grew with his two children. Alisha also has an adopted son. Now with her new baby, Collings, she feels like her family is complete. But she knows it's a family that almost never was, and wouldn't have been without Blake's sacrifice.

She urges everyone to register to be a donor, she says she and her baby are proof it saves lives.

