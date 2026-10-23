Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Pimlico Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway around 2:57 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting with a victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from what police described as a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lexington Police tell LEX News they do have a suspect in custody. No additional details were immediately available, including information about what led to the shooting.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or through the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.