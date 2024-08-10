Woman 'inadvertently' hit by unmarked KSP patrol vehicle at Buc-ee's in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18 — A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday after being struck by an unmarked KSP patrol vehicle at Buc-ee's in Richmond, according to KSP.

According to a release, the pedestrian-involved accident occurred at 4:36 p.m. 82-year-old Lana R. Barnett from Ohio was reportedly walking near the fuel pumps when a Trooper pulled away from the pump in a patrol vehicle and "inadvertently" struck her.

The release states that the Trooper immediately provided aid to Barnett and stayed with her until EMS arrived.

Barnett was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.