LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a police cruiser.

Police said a call came in at about 1:35 a.m. about a woman driving the wrong way on New Circle Road. The woman reportedly hit the cruiser shortly after.

The 38-year-old driver and the officer were taken to the hospital where the driver later died.

The officer is in serious condition.

Both the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road are shut down between Nicholasville and Harrodsburg roads.