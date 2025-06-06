Police continue to investigate the disappearance of local woman Kori Smith, who's been missing since early May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 49-year-old Kori Smith went missing in early May, and police in Paris and Nicholasville are continuing to investigate.

Since Kori lives in Paris, Smith's sister, Jaime filed a missing persons report with Paris police.

Kori was last seen May 6 in Nicholasville according to police.

Her sister Jaime talked with LEX18 from her home in California Friday morning.

"Kori's my big sister, she would always have my back, same thing with her friends, she would always have their back," Jaime said.

"Kori is so important to us, she's the protector and the one who will stand up for you no matter what," Shawnette, Kori's sister, said.

Kori lives in Paris, Kentucky, but works for Swedish Auto at 215 Normandy Court in Nicholasville.

This is Jaime's message to anyone who may have information:

"I know there's people out there who do have information. I just hope that they would come out and please help and say something," Jaime added.

Jaime, planning to visit Kentucky next week, set up a GoFundMe to assist with fees going to a private investigator hired by Kori's family to look into the case.



"Just help us find Kori, we know there's somebody out there who knows something about this," Jaime said.

"It's devastating...we want her back. We need her back," Shawnette noted.

"She was just like the best big sister," Jaime said.

Tips in the case can be sent by calling Sherlock Investigation at 859-309-8090.