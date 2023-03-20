Woman pleads guilty to 2019 homicide near Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a 2019 homicide near Fayette Mall.

Markeeta Campbell pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, which was amended from a murder charge. She has a recommended sentence of 13 years.

Campbell was charged in the death of LaPorscha Stringer.

Stringer was shot while inside her car while leaving Fayette Mall in August 2019. According to witnesses, Stringer left in the mall and was stopped at a red light when a dark-colored car pulled alongside her vehicle. Multiple shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle. Stringer was taken to the hospital for treatment and died two days later.

Campbell will be formally sentenced May 26.