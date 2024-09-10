Woman recovering after attack at red light in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is recovering after being attacked while stopped at a red light in Lexington.

Her sister is now turning to the community for help with medical expenses and to find the suspect.

"You try to make sense of these things as they happen, and you never can," says Davis Dickens, the victim's sister.

Davis will never forget the call she received from her sister, Kasey Dickens, on August 19th, just minutes after she was attacked through her car window at the intersection of South Limestone and Virginia Avenue.

"Kasey was driving home from work just a normal day, she had the window down. She pulls up to a red light, doesn't think anything of it, starts to hear someone yelling and before she knew anything was happening, a man had grabbed her by the shoulder to pull her towards the front of the window and started punching her in the face, cursing at her, saying her vehicle had gotten too close to his," Dickens said.

Kasey spent most of that night in the hospital with multiple facial fractures, a concussion, a broken nose, and damage to one of her eyes.

"I guess for my whole family, we have just been trying to support her and help her as needed I think she is trying to get back to a routine, but is dealing with some anxiety, understandably," said Dickens.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Darrell Jason Blankenship, who is wanted for second-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening,

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

"The individual that attacked her, did not have accurate information listed for him legally so it's been a challenge," Dickens explained.

Davis has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical costs and living expenses during her recovery.

She also tells me her sister wants to remind people to take a moment to be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something.

"I can't do a lot other than be there for her to support her emotionally, but if this is something that I and the community, our friends and family can help, a sister with, make that the financial component something that she doesn't have to worry about, just healing physically and mentally, that's what I'm hoping this can do for her," Dickens said.

If you would like to help Kasey in her recovery, click here.