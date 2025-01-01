Watch Now
Woman hit by vehicle while crossing bypass at South Killarney in Richmond, coroner on scene

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department reported on Tuesday night that a woman was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the bypass at South Killarney near Cookout in Richmond.

Police reported that the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and the that the department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is working the scene for an "extended time."

Officials confirmed to LEX 18 that the coroner's office is on the scene.

According to police, eastbound lanes near South Killarney headed toward campus and Lancaster Avenue are closed.

Drivers should be cautious in the area while responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have updates as they become available.

