Woman rescued after being trapped in 15-foot Kentucky trench

CAVE CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is recovering after she was rescued from a 15-foot trench in Cave City, Kentucky.

The Cave City Fire Department says it happened Saturday and fire crews had to rescue her. When they got to the scene, they found the woman buried in a trench that had been dug out and collapsed on top of her.

Bowling Green's fire department had a trench rescue team assist in the rescue, and after five hours, crews were able to get her out.

She was transported to a hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.