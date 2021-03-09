Woman seriously injured after crash involving school bus in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was seriously injured while several others suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a Whitley County school bus and a Ford SUV on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred at approximately 4:34 p.m.

The school bus was occupied by just the driver who was not injured. The SUV was occupied by the driver who was an adult male, an adult female as a passenger and three juveniles also as passengers.

The adult female received serious injuries and was airlifted to UK med center for treatment. The three juveniles were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Corbin Healthcare hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

Nobody died as a result of the crash.