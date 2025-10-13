Woodford County Library celebrates KY heritage with annual fall event

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX18) — The Woodford County Library hosted its fourth annual "All Things Kentucky" event in Versailles, combining cultural education with community fundraising through a celebration of Kentucky desserts and bluegrass heritage.

The "All Things Kentucky: Friends Fall Celebration" brought together local residents for an afternoon of Kentucky-themed entertainment, food, and history. This year's theme focused specifically on Kentucky desserts, featuring various Kentucky cakes alongside coffee and cider tastings.

"Part of our mission is to extend cultural opportunities to the community. We also do a double bang here. We're doing a cultural event, but then we're also doing our fundraising," said Geri Isaac, a member of the Friends of the Library.

The event featured live Kentucky bluegrass music and included a Loretta Lynn impersonator as a special speaker, adding authentic Kentucky flavor to the celebration.

Isaac believes the event resonates particularly well with the community's demographics and historical significance.

"We are an older community. We're one of the older towns in the whole state. But I think it's because of the topics. I think people get to a point in their life where they're very curious about their history and the origin of where you are," Isaac said.

To support library funding, organizers held a silent auction featuring stylish hats and decorative items. Bidding continues through Nov. 23.

The Friends of the Library hope to continue the tradition, with Isaac expressing optimism about future events.

"We don't have a date yet, but we hope to make this a regular offering," Isaac said.