Woodford County moves to ban data centers, citing farmland preservation

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX News) — Woodford County officials have approved a ban on data centers, making the county one of the first communities in Kentucky to prohibit the developments.

Woodford County Judge-Executive James Kay announced the decision Tuesday, saying the Woodford Fiscal Court worked alongside the Versailles and Midway city councils to implement a countywide ban on data centers.

Kay said local leaders were motivated by a desire to protect the county's farmland and rural character.

"Tonight's vote is a clear commitment to what makes Woodford County one of the most special places on earth," Kay said in a statement. "We are a tight-knit community with finite, irreplaceable farmland. Every single acre matters here."

County leaders argued that preserving agricultural land remains a top priority in a community known for its horse farms, rolling pastures and rural landscape.

The ban comes as communities across Kentucky and the nation continue to debate the potential economic benefits and infrastructure demands associated with large-scale data centers. Such facilities, which house computer servers and data storage equipment, often require significant amounts of land, electricity and water.

Kay said Woodford County officials believe the long-term value of preserving farmland outweighs potential development opportunities.