Coroner: New details in Friday Woodford County fatal collision

Update: April 4 at 12:45 p.m.

The Woodford County Coroner's Office has released details new details regarding a fatal collision that occurred Friday evening.

According to a press release, the Woodford County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the 1300 block of Pisgah Pike around 7:20 p.m. to reports of a fatal collision.

An investigation by police revealed that the driver had gone off of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on-scene.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 49-year-old Tanya Wise of Mt. Sterling.

"The Woodford County Coroner's Office will make any resources available to Ms. Wise's family during this difficult time and extends our condolences to the family and those involved," the press release states.

Original story:

Officials in Woodford County are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Friday on Pisgah Pike involving a single vehicle.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Versailles Police Department were dispatched to the incident. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a Chevrolet Silverado with a deceased individual in the driver's seat.

An investigation by police revealed that the driver of the vehicle had gone off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by the Woodford County Coroner's Office. The name of the victim is being withheld by the coroner's office pending notification of family members.

The incident is being investigated by the Versailles Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.